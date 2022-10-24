Contests
Father arrested after 3-year-old son killed in Madisonville shooting

Deangelo Davis' 3-year-old son died on Sunday after being shot on Roe Street in Madisonville, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father was arrested early Monday in connection with the shooting death of his 3-year-old son in Madisonville.

Deangelo Davis, 37, is charged with endangering children, according to the Cincinnati Police Department arrest report.

Davis allegedly left his loaded gun in a spot where his kids had easy access to it inside a home on Roe Street, police said.

The 3-year-old was shot, but the arrest report does not clarify if the child shot himself, or if another kid pulled the trigger.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and found the Davis’ son with a gunshot wound, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham previously explained.

The unidentified 3-year-old was rushed to Children’s Hospital but later died, the lieutenant added.

Davis was arrested 12 hours later on Linn Street in Cincinnati, officers noted in their report.

