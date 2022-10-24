Jake Wagner testifies against brother in Pike County massacre trial

WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jake Wagner is testifying right now against his brother, George Wagner IV, in the 2016 Pike County massacre.

Jake Wagner was spotted in the courthouse early Monday.

“The state will call Jake Wagner to the stand,” Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa told Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering once court got underway Monday.

His testimony is expected to last the entire day and possibly Tuesday.

He opted out of his testimony being recorded on camera.

Four members of the Wagner family - family patriarch Billy Wagner and his wife Angela Wagner, along with their sons, George Wagner IV and Jake Wagner - are all accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families on April 21-22, 2016 in Piketon.

George Wagner IV and his father are fighting all 22 of the charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder that carry the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

The other charges George Wagner IV faces are conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count each of forgery, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, obstructing justice, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Jake Wagner and his mother pleaded guilty to their roles in the massacre last year.

Their testimony against their own blood is part of their plea deals.

Jake Wagner, 28 pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder.

Jake Wagner admitted to killing five members of the Rhoden family, shooting a sixth, and spying on the family before the killings, tampering with evidence, and obstructing the years-long search for the killers. He also led investigators to weapons and vehicles used in the crimes.

He could receive up to eight consecutive life sentences for the Rhodens’ murders and 160 years imprisonment for the other charges.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped the possibility of the death penalty for him and his family.

George Wagner IV’s attorneys say it is unfair to put him through a murder trial when they know he didn’t pull the trigger and kill any of the victims.

Prosecutors argue he can be charged and, they believed, convicted, of all aggravated murder charges since he helped other relatives carry out the killings.

Prosecutors say the Wagners planned the execution-style murders for months so Jake Wagner could have sole custody of the young daughter he shared with one of the victims, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19.

Besides Hanna May Rhoden, the other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

All were shot in the head, most several times, as they slept in four separate trailers on two properties in Piketon, according to autopsy records. Christopher Rhoden Sr. was shot a total of 9 times, and at least one bullet went through a door before hitting him.

Christopher Sr. was among the first killed and was awake when he was confronted by at least one person with a gun, the reports showed.

After Jake Wagner testifies, jurors are expected to hear about evidence from 2018 wiretaps of the Wagners. They also will hear how investigators literally pieced evidence of the crime back together to link the massacre to them.

Angela Wagner is expected to testify against her son later this week or early next.

She pleaded to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and other charges as part of a plea deal.

The remaining eight counts of aggravated murder were dismissed.

The prosecution is recommending she receive 30 years with no possibility of the death penalty. As part of the plea, she has agreed to testify against the other defendants.

On Friday, Jake’s ex-wife told jurors that Jake Wagner threatened to kill her in 2018 and said his entire family would too after Angela Wagner made an unfounded accusation alleging that she inappropriately touched Jake’s daugher.

He later told a friend of Beth’s that he was just joking, but wasn’t buying it and left shortly after.

“I was afraid they were going to kill me.,” she told the jury.

She was the second ex-wife to take the stand the recount disturbing details about living with the family and fleeing in fear for her life.

George Wagner IV’s former wife, Tabitha, also described a household of constant yelling, hitting, being left out of family meetings; a mother-in-law who ran the show and hurled unfounded accusations at her that resulted in the final showdowns that ended both young marriages.

George’s ex-wife, Tabitha, testified earlier this month he physically assaulted her because she didn’t want to clean up the kitchen after Angela made lunch.

“Me and George were in an argument and he slapped me,” Tabitha told the jury on Oct. 4. “I told him he’d just signed his divorce papers.”

The dispute grew more violent. She said her mother-in-law “threw a 2X4 board at me and told George she was going inside to get a gun,” Tabitha testified.

At that point, she ran and hid under her husband’s truck.

“I didn’t want to get shot,” she told the jury.

Then, did everything he could to keep her son from her for more than a year, even instructing her at one point not to tell the boy she was his mother.

Their divorce was final in January 2015 but she would not get custody of her son until she filed a legal action for it in 2018.

Jurors also saw text messages last week exchanged by Jake and Hanna that started in 2013. In one of them, Jake threatened to take their daughter “by force.”

Multiple agents with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation have testified since the start of the trial and continue to return to tell the jury more about all the evidence they gathered that led them to believe the Wagners carefully plotted and carried out the killings.

Shell casings and unfired .22 caliber rounds were discovered throughout the Wagners’ Peterson Road home and in outbuildings on the property, White testified.

Agents testified about finding hundreds of shell casings, including shell casings similar to ones found at two of the four different crime scenes.

Matt White, a BCI ballistics and firearms expert, testified that the shell casings found at the Wagner home matched characteristics of the ones found at the crime scenes and bullets found in the victims’ bodies.

He said in his opinion, the fired .22 casings from two of the crime scenes and 12 casings from the Wagner’s former home on Peterson Road were all fired from the same firearm.

White responded no, however, when Wagner IV’s defense attorney asked him if he could tell who fired the gun.

State shoe experts have testified that prints found at two of the crime scenes were from new shoes from gray Walmart tennis shoes, sizes 10.5 and 11. Prosecutors showed the jury the receipt and surveillance photos of Angela Wagner leaving the store with the shoes.

In the weeks and months leading up to the massacre, BCI agents said their investigation determined someone used either Jake Wagner or George Wagner IV’s credit cards to purchase:

Parts to make gun silencers including flashlights, drill bits and an air filter

20 bags of concrete mix. During her opening statement, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said the Wagners busted the weapons apart that they used to kill the victims and hide them in buckets of cement

What is believed to be a $630 cell phone signal jammer (to prevent the victims from calling for help)

Jurors also have heard extensive details about the Wagner family’s finances. A BCI forensics accountant said he examined 17 bank accounts and hundreds and hundreds pages of bank statements.

Michael Kaizar said the Wagners had accounts in the sons names and used those to pay bills and household necessities like groceries.

Kaizar testified he noticed frequent transfers between different accounts among the Wagners over 3.5 years that totaled more than $100,000, suggesting parallels to what he often sees in a criminal organization.

Frequent transfers of money, sharing of funds and expenses show that even though accounts may be in separate names, “what you might see is that maybe they are working as a coordinated group.”

