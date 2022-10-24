18-year-old man shot in Newport, police say

NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -An 18-year-old was shot in Newport Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Kevin Drohan with the Newport Police Department.

Drohan says officers were called to 10th Street and Central Avenue around 3 p.m. for shots fired. Officers discovered the teen suffering from a gunshot wound on 10th and Isabella Streets.

He was taken to the UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Drohan said.

Drohan says that officers do not believe the public is in danger because the shooter and the victim likely knew each other.

He did not state if they have anyone in custody.

Police have not identified the victim.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Campbell County dispatch at 859-292-3622 and speak with a detective.

