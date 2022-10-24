Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

At least one person shot near UC’s campus, officers said

At least one person shot near UC’s campus, officers said
By Drew Amman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -At least one person was shot near the University of Cincinnati, according to police.

Officers say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street near Gypsy Hookah Lounge around 4 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital, police said. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if police have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
Deputies investigate the scene near New Hope Christian Center in Newport after a person was...
Person shot in Newport, deputies say
Anthony Jamison, 28, died as a result of a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning,...
Police identify victim killed in East Price Hill shooting
Police are investigating the 6100 block of Roe Street after a child died from a gun shot wound...
Police: Child found with gunshot wound in Madisonville, pronounced dead
Adams County deputies were at the scene of a murder-suicide on Saturday morning.
Elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Adams County, sheriff says

Latest News

LIVESTREAM: Pike County massacre trial
At least one person shot near UC’s campus, officers said
At least one person shot near UC’s campus, officers said
Child shot in Madisonville, police say
Child shot in Madisonville, police say
First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's Forecast Update