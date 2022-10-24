At least one person shot near UC’s campus, officers said

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -At least one person was shot near the University of Cincinnati, according to police.

Officers say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street near Gypsy Hookah Lounge around 4 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital, police said. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if police have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.