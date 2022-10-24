At least one person shot near UC’s campus, officers said
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -At least one person was shot near the University of Cincinnati, according to police.
Officers say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street near Gypsy Hookah Lounge around 4 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital, police said. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
It is unclear if police have a suspect.
Officers are still investigating.
