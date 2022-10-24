Man strips naked, tries fighting people at The Banks after Bengals win: Arrest report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals postgame celebration got a little out of hand for one man Sunday down at The Banks.

Kody Hartman, 32, was in the DORA district following Cincinnati’s 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the arrest report from the Cincinnati Police Department reads.

After the game, Hartman was near Holy Grail on Freedom Way when he took off his clothes, exposing his private parts in public, officers wrote.

While Hartman was naked, he allegedly tried to fight multiple people as they walked past him, according to the arrest report.

Officers said the entire incident was captured on the city’s camera at E. Freedom Way and Joe Nuxhall Way.

Hartman was charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct, the arrest report says.

