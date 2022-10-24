Man, woman identified after murder-suicide in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man and woman killed in a murder-suicide on Saturday.

Samantha Bowling, 30, died from gunshot wounds at a home on Rockford Drive in Hamilton, the coroner concluded from the autopsy.

Pedro Julio Corcino, 31, died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office determined.

The Hamilton Police Department has not released additional details about what happened before the shooting on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.