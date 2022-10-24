Contests
Millvale shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

The man was found by down the road by officers at the intersection of Beekman Street and Hopple...
The man was found by down the road by officers at the intersection of Beekman Street and Hopple Street, CPD explained.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday in Millvale, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to Millvale Court when reports of gunfire came through on ShotSpotter, police said.

The man was found by officers down the road at the intersection of Beekman Street and Hopple Street, CPD explained.

He was taken to University Hospital.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

