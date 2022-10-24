Contests
Much needed rain on the way

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds are increasing across the region ahead of our chance for rain tomorrow. Tonight will be dry and cloudy. Low 54.

It will be warm and breezy Tuesday with rain possible in the evening and overnight. There is a chance for thunderstorms too. Severe weather is unlikely. Rain chances will continue Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals will be less than half an inch but any rain we get will help out the dry conditions in the Tri-State.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. The weekend right now looks dry but if the front arriving Monday changes its timing, the weekend forecast could be adjusted. At this time it looks like the rain will hold off until Monday. That means Halloween costumes may need to consider raingear or a clear poncho.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

