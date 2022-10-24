One driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one driver in Greene Township on Monday.

Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown, Ohio, died at the scene of the crash on State Route 73 a little before 9 a.m., according to troopers.

Bruggeman was driving southeast in a 1997 Honda CR-V when troopers say he went over the centerline and was hit at an angle by a 2012 GMC 3500 truck.

Both vehicles went off the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the GMC truck, 21-year-old Tanner Dixon, was not injured in the crash, troopers said.

SR-73 was closed for during the initial investigation, but it has since reopened.

The crash is still being investigated.

