WATCH: Jake Wagner expected to testify in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The state’s case against George Wagner IV in the 2016 Pike County slayings of eight people is expected to reach its peak soon as his murder trial enters its seventh week.

The prosecution’s star witness and Wagner IV’s brother, Jake Wagner, is expected to testify and his mother, Angela Wagner, won’t be far behind.

Jake has been spotted in the courthouse.

The jury also will hear evidence from 2018 wiretaps of the Wagners and hear how investigators literally pieced evidence of the crime back together to link the massacre to them.

Jake Wagner and his mother pleaded guilty to their roles in the massacre last year. Their testimony against their own blood is part of their plea deals.

All four of the Wagners, including family patriarch Billy Wagner, are all charged with killing eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families on April 21-22, 2016 in Piketon.

Prosecutors say a custody dispute over the then 2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and one of the victims, his former girlfriend Hanna May Rhoden, 19, was the motive in what is Ohio’s largest and most expensive criminal investigation to date.

Besides Hanna May Rhoden, the other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

The bodies of members of the Rhoden family were discovered the morning of April 22, 2016. All were shot execution style. (WXIX)

On Friday, Jake’s ex-wife told jurors that Jake Wagner threatened to kill her in 2018 and said his entire family would too after Angela Wagner made an unfounded accusation alleging that she inappropriately touched Jake’s daugher.

He later told a friend of Beth’s that he was just joking, but wasn’t buying it and left shortly after.

“I was afraid they were going to kill me.,” she told the jury.

She was the second ex-wife to take the stand the recount disturbing details about living with the family and fleeing in fear for her life.

George Wagner IV’s former wife, Tabitha, also described a household of constant yelling, hitting, being left out of family meetings; a mother-in-law who ran the show and hurled unfounded accusations at her that resulted in the final showdowns that ended both young marriages.

George’s ex-wife, Tabitha, testified earlier this month he physically assaulted her because she didn’t want to clean up the kitchen after Angela made lunch.

“Me and George were in an argument and he slapped me,” Tabitha told the jury on Oct. 4. “I told him he’d just signed his divorce papers.”

The dispute grew more violent. She said her mother-in-law “threw a 2X4 board at me and told George she was going inside to get a gun,” Tabitha testified.

At that point, she ran and hid under her husband’s truck.

“I didn’t want to get shot,” she told the jury.

Then, did everything he could to keep her son from her for more than a year, even instructing her at one point not to tell the boy she was his mother.

Their divorce was final in January 2015 but she would not get custody of her son until she filed a legal action for it in 2018.

Jurors also saw text messages last week exchanged by Jake and Hanna that started in 2013. In one of them, Jake threatened to take their daughter “by force.”

Multiple agents with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation have testified since the start of the trial and continue to return to tell the jury more about all the evidence they gathered that led them to believe the Wagners carefully plotted and carried out the killings.

Shell casings and unfired .22 caliber rounds were discovered throughout the Wagners’ Peterson Road home and in outbuildings on the property, White testified.

Agents testified about finding hundreds of shell casings, including shell casings similar to ones found at two of the four different crime scenes.

Matt White, a BCI ballistics and firearms expert, testified that the shell casings found at the Wagner home matched characteristics of the ones found at the crime scenes and bullets found in the victims’ bodies.

He said in his opinion, the fired .22 casings from two of the crime scenes and 12 casings from the Wagner’s former home on Peterson Road were all fired from the same firearm.

White responded no, however, when Wagner IV’s defense attorney asked him if he could tell who fired the gun.

State shoe experts have testified that prints found at two of the crime scenes were from new shoes from gray Walmart tennis shoes, sizes 10.5 and 11. Prosecutors showed the jury the receipt and surveillance photos of Angela Wagner leaving the store with the shoes.

In the weeks and months leading up to the massacre, BCI agents said their investigation determined someone used either Jake Wagner or George Wagner IV’s credit cards to purchase:

Parts to make gun silencers including flashlights, drill bits and an air filter

20 bags of concrete mix. During her opening statement, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said the Wagners busted the weapons apart that they used to kill the victims and hide them in buckets of cement

What is believed to be a $630 cell phone signal jammer (to prevent the victims from calling for help)

Jurors also have heard extensive details about the Wagner family’s finances. A BCI forensics accountant said he examined 17 bank accounts and hundreds and hundreds pages of bank statements.

Michael Kaizar said the Wagners had accounts in the sons names and used those to pay bills and household necessities like groceries.

Kaizar testified he noticed frequent transfers between different accounts among the Wagners over 3.5 years that totaled more than $100,000, suggesting parallels to what he often sees in a criminal organization.

Frequent transfers of money, sharing of funds and expenses show that even though accounts may be in separate names, “what you might see is that maybe they are working as a coordinated group.”

