Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Survey: Chick-fil-A is Gen Z’s favorite restaurant

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of...
A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.(Source: CNN/KTAB)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Teenagers across the country love Chick-fil-A, calling it their favorite restaurant chain in a recent survey.

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.

Starbucks came in second at 12% of teens, followed by Chipotle at 7% and McDonald’s at 6%.

Chick-fil-A had 2,730 outlets and hit nearly $16 billion in sales in 2021, according to food industry research firm Technomic.

The company hasn’t won everybody over, though. Its support for anti-LGBTQ organizations and opposition to same-sex marriage have been at the center of political debates and calls for boycotts.

The survey polled 14,500 teens in 47 states. Their average age was just under 16 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
Deputies investigate the scene near New Hope Christian Center in Newport after a person was...
Person shot in Newport, deputies say
Anthony Jamison, 28, died as a result of a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning,...
Police identify victim killed in East Price Hill shooting
Police are investigating the 6100 block of Roe Street after a child died from a gun shot wound...
Police: Child found with gunshot wound in Madisonville, pronounced dead
Adams County deputies were at the scene of a murder-suicide on Saturday morning.
Elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Adams County, sheriff says

Latest News

At least one person was shot near UC's campus Monday morning, police said.
At least one person shot near UC’s campus, officers said
LIVESTREAM: Pike County massacre trial
At least one person shot near UC’s campus, officers said
At least one person shot near UC’s campus, officers said
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Child shot in Madisonville, police say
Child shot in Madisonville, police say