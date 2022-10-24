Tri-State police chief accused of politically-motivated arrest passes polygraph

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Indiana (WXIX) - A Brookville Police officer accused of making an arrest for political reasons passed a polygraph test Sunday, according to his attorney.

Two members of the Brookville Police Department, Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser are accused of arresting a political candidate on drummed-up charges because they thought he was anti-police.

FOX19 learned on Thursday Mitchum and Geiser will not face criminal charges for the alleged politically-motivated arrest of Brookville Town Board candidate Trevin Thalheimer.

“It’s been damaging to his reputation,” Mitchum’s attorney Brad Banks said. “He’s still on paid leave despite the findings of the prosecutor.”

According to court records, Mitchum allegedly ordered Geiser to arrest Thalheimer for rape and drug charges because he was running for Town Board and was known to be anti-police.

“He took a polygraph that specifically asked the question if he ordered the arrest of someone for political reasons, and he said no and he passed that polygraph,” Banks explained.

While Mitchum and his attorney stand by the arrest of Thalheimer, Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp dropped all charges against the political candidate even though there was a previous rape allegation against him.

Banks says he hopes his client will be re-instated as Brookville’s Chief of Police, but he has not heard when or if that will happen.

“His passion is law enforcement,” Banks said. “This is what he’s done for a living.”

In addition, Bank alleges that the situation was all a scheme to get Mitchum out of his position.

“I think the very fact that the prosecutor announced no charges and they’ve kept him on administrative leave speaks to that,” the attorney added.

FOX19 reached out to the town board for comment about the claims they are trying to get rid of Terry Mitchum, but have not heard back.

