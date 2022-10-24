Warm and Sunny Conditions Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another dry and sunny afternoon on tap as we start a new work week. A strong southern flow will keep temperatures in the upper 70′s Monday afternoon, with daytime high of 76 degrees.

Rain is on the way ahead of another front, but that will not arrive until late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Rain will continue through Wednesday afternoon with daytime highs in the low 60′s.

With dry weather Thursday and Friday, and near normal temperatures, another round of much needed rain arrives at times for the weekend.

We are in dire need of rainfall. September’s total was 1.94 inches, 1.17 inches shy of normal. During October only 0.07 inches of rain has fallen through Sunday the 23rd giving us a 2.40 inches deficit for the month. Rainfall for the fifty-three day stretch is 3.57 inches below normal with only 36% of the normal rainfall total having fallen.

The driest month ever in Cincinnati was July 1894 with only 0.13″ or rain measured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.