Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Warm and Sunny Conditions Monday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another dry and sunny afternoon on tap as we start a new work week. A strong southern flow will keep temperatures in the upper 70′s Monday afternoon, with daytime high of 76 degrees.

Rain is on the way ahead of another front, but that will not arrive until late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Rain will continue through Wednesday afternoon with daytime highs in the low 60′s.

With dry weather Thursday and Friday, and near normal temperatures, another round of much needed rain arrives at times for the weekend.

We are in dire need of rainfall. September’s total was 1.94 inches, 1.17 inches shy of normal. During October only 0.07 inches of rain has fallen through Sunday the 23rd giving us a 2.40 inches deficit for the month. Rainfall for the fifty-three day stretch is 3.57 inches below normal with only 36% of the normal rainfall total having fallen.

The driest month ever in Cincinnati was July 1894 with only 0.13″ or rain measured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Warm and Sunny Conditions Monday

Most Read

One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
Deputies investigate the scene near New Hope Christian Center in Newport after a person was...
Person shot in Newport, deputies say
Police are investigating the 6100 block of Roe Street after a child died from a gun shot wound...
Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say
Anthony Jamison, 28, died as a result of a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning,...
Police identify victim killed in East Price Hill shooting
Adams County deputies were at the scene of a murder-suicide on Saturday morning.
Elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Adams County, sheriff says

Latest News

Warm and Sunny Conditions Monday
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Temperatures into the upper 70′s Monday
First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's Forecast Update
Aerial view of fall's changing colors at Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha
Two More Warm Ones, Then Some Rain