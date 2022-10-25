Contests
1 dead, 1 in critical condition from Union Township fire

One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a fire broke out in Union Township.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and one is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Clermont County home Monday night, according to Union Township Fire Chief Stan Deimling.

Union Township Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story fire with heavy smoke on Mapleport Way, Deimling explained.

Two occupants were found in the home. Deimling says one male was transported to UC Medical Center with burns, and one female was pronounced dead.

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a fire broke out in Union Township...
This is an ongoing investigation, and it is unknown what caused the fire.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

