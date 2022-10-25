Air Care called to NKY crash involving motorcycle

TAYLOR MILL, KY (WXIX) -Air Care has been called to a crash involving a motorcycle crash in Taylor Mill, according to a Kenton County dispatcher.

The dispatcher says that they received a call about the crash on Pride Parkway at Blackstone Court around 6 a.m.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Pride Parkway is completely shut down because of an accident in Taylor Mill. Kenton County Dispatch told us Air Care was called. We see a motorcycle on it’s side. Right now police are investigating. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/l3jqeNgvdV — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) October 25, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.