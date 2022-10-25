Air Care called to NKY crash involving motorcycle
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAYLOR MILL, KY (WXIX) -Air Care has been called to a crash involving a motorcycle crash in Taylor Mill, according to a Kenton County dispatcher.
The dispatcher says that they received a call about the crash on Pride Parkway at Blackstone Court around 6 a.m.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.