Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border

FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border...
FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Ariz. The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government's call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers placed along the U.S.-Mexico border near the desert city of Yuma, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall.

The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona.

Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which sits near the California border. It also mentions U.S. Forest Service land where the new containers are being placed hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east.

The containers near Yuma were placed in August to fill gaps in the border wall as Ducey ratcheted up political posturing against what he called the inaction of the Biden Administration in stopping migrants from entering the state from Mexico.

The new section of shipping containers is aimed at a 10-mile (16-kilometer) section of the border. Ducey said it would take more than 2,700 of the 60-foot-long (18-meter-long) shipping containers to fill the gap.

The border wall promoted by former President Donald Trump remains a potent issue for Republican politicians hoping to show their support for border security.

Migrants have continued to avoid the recently erected barriers near Yuma by going around them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
Deputies investigate the scene near New Hope Christian Center in Newport after a person was...
Person shot in Newport, deputies say
Police are investigating the 6100 block of Roe Street after a child died from a gun shot wound...
Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
The arrest report says 32-year-old Kody Hartman was in the DORA district following the Bengals...
Man strips naked, tries fighting people at The Banks after Bengals win: Arrest report

Latest News

In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
‘We’re still grieving’: Family of woman killed in August hit-and-run loses home to fire
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
1 person shot, killed in East Price Hill, police say
Same East Price Hill building site of two unsolved murders exactly 1 year apart
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead