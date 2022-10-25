Contests
Authorities have recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River in the last week. Here’s why

Dive crews expected to retrieve more cars from the river as the week progresses.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new effort by law enforcement is using technology to solve cold cases, find missing people and clean up the Ohio River.

Whatever lies beneath the river’s silty murk, it’s fewer by ten abandoned cars as of last Friday.

That’s how many have been recovered so far in the joint endeavor of the Hamilton County Police Association Dive and Recovery Team, the Cincinnati Police Department and Living Lands & Waters.

The team will work through the week to recover more than a dozen cars currently sitting at the bottom of the Ohio River. The cars were identified using sonar technology.

Since last Friday, the team has scanned 26 miles of the river.

The machinery and expense to retrieve the cars is provided by Living Lands & Waters, a river cleanup operation.

It’s the first partnership between Living Lands & Waters and the HCPA Dive and Recovery Team.

Seven CPD divers are assisting, and CPD’s Criminal Investigations Section is providing personnel to process the cars that come up and make sure none are tied to a crime.

Once the cars are out of the water, the officers look up the VINs and thoroughly search the vehicles attempting to solve missing persons reports or cold cases.

Living Lands & Waters typically focuses on cleaning and maintaining rivers. This is their first time teaming up to do a job that involves recovery efforts.

