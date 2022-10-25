Coroner identifies 3-year-old shot in Madisonville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified a child shot in Madisonville on Sunday.

Dmarian Siempre, 3, died following a shooting at the intersection of Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue.

On Sunday, officers arrived at the scene and found the child with a gunshot wound.

Officers say the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Deangelo Davis, 37, was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting and and charged with endangering children, according to the Cincinnati Police Department arrest report.

Davis allegedly left his loaded gun in a spot where his kids, ages six and three, had easy access to it inside a home on Roe Street, police said.

The arrest report does not clarify if the child shot himself or if someone else pulled the trigger.

Davis was arrested on Linn Street in Cincinnati 12 hours after the incident, officers noted in their report.

Jail records show he is being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected back in court in November.

