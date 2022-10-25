Contests
Family-friendly Halloween activities in the Cincinnati area

There are several Halloween activities going on in the Tri-State.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Halloween is on Monday and places in the Cincinnati area will be hosting festivities from costume contests to trunk-or-treats in the upcoming days.

Below are the family-friendly activities taking place:

Ohio

Findlay Market Costume and Family Drive:

  • Date: Oct. 30
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: 1801 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • Findlay Market will host children’s story time with the Cincinnati & Hamilton Co. Public Library, children’s games, a haunted house, crafts and music, with Trick-or-Treating going from 2-4 P.M.

HallZooween-Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

  • Date: October 15, 17, 22, 23, 29, and 30
  • Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: 3400 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45220

Halloween on Hyde Park Square

  • Date: Oct. 29
  • Time: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: Hyde Park Square
  • The Hyde Park Public Library will host a Spooky storytime in the park following arts and crafts and trick-or-treating in the park

Pumpkin Painting Party-Taft’s Brewpourium

  • Date: Oct. 26
  • Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Taft’s Brewpourium on 4831 Spring Grove Ave #1 Cincinnati, OH 45232
  • This is an all ages event. Children will receive a pumpkin to paint, and adults will get a welcome beer.

Kentucky

Hocus Pocus Fall Festival

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 29
  • Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: 700 Fairfield Ave 700 Fairfield Avenue Bellevue, KY 41073

Kenton County Detention Center Trunk-or-Treat:

  • Date: Oct. 26
  • Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: 3000 Decker Crane Lane. It will be in the main parking lot at their facility.
  • Local organizations will be passing out treats to the trick-or-treaters. Children of all ages are invited.

