Family-friendly Halloween activities in the Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Halloween is on Monday and places in the Cincinnati area will be hosting festivities from costume contests to trunk-or-treats in the upcoming days.

Below are the family-friendly activities taking place:

Ohio

Findlay Market Costume and Family Drive:

Date: Oct. 30

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1801 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Findlay Market will host children’s story time with the Cincinnati & Hamilton Co. Public Library, children’s games, a haunted house, crafts and music, with Trick-or-Treating going from 2-4 P.M.

HallZooween-Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

Date: October 15, 17, 22, 23, 29, and 30

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 3400 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45220

Halloween on Hyde Park Square

Date: Oct. 29

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Hyde Park Square

The Hyde Park Public Library will host a Spooky storytime in the park following arts and crafts and trick-or-treating in the park

Pumpkin Painting Party-Taft’s Brewpourium

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Taft’s Brewpourium on 4831 Spring Grove Ave #1 Cincinnati, OH 45232

This is an all ages event. Children will receive a pumpkin to paint, and adults will get a welcome beer.

Kentucky

Hocus Pocus Fall Festival

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 700 Fairfield Ave 700 Fairfield Avenue Bellevue, KY 41073

Kenton County Detention Center Trunk-or-Treat:

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 3000 Decker Crane Lane. It will be in the main parking lot at their facility.

Local organizations will be passing out treats to the trick-or-treaters. Children of all ages are invited.

