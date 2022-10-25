Halloween trick-or-treat times across Ohio, Kentucky

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Halloween is on Monday meaning trick-or-treaters will be dressed up in their favorite costumes and bring home lots of candy.

Below is a list of trick-or-treating times across Ohio and Kentucky.

Ohio

Anderson Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Batavia: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Bethel: Oct. 30, 6 - 8 p.m.

Blue Ash: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Carlisle: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.

City of Cincinnati- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Colerain Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Columbia Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Deerfield Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Delhi Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Evendale: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Fairfield: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Franklin: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Goshen Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Greenhills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Green Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Hillsboro: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.

Liberty Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Madeira: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Middletown: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Monroe: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Mason: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Montgomery: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

New Richmond: Oct. 30, 6 - 8 p.m.

Oxford: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Pierce Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Sharonville: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Sycamore Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Union Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

West Chester: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Wyoming: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Kentucky

Bellevue: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Boone County: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Cold Spring: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Covington: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Crescent Springs: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Dayton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Edgewood: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Elsmere: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Erlanger: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Florence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Fort Mitchell: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Fort Thomas: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Fort Wright: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Independence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Ludlow: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Newport: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Park Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Southgate: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Taylor Mill: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Villa Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Walton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Wilder: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

If you have a trick or treat location and time that is not on our list, please click here to submit it. Include the location and time in the email.

Going trick-or-treating this Halloween? Click the green camera below share pictures of your costumes and Halloween decorations or upload them through our FOX19 NOW app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.