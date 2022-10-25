Halloween trick-or-treat times across Ohio, Kentucky

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Halloween is on Monday meaning trick-or-treaters will be dressed up in their favorite costumes and bring home lots of candy.

Below is a list of trick-or-treating times across Ohio and Kentucky.

Ohio

  • Anderson Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Batavia: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Bethel: Oct. 30, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Blue Ash: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Carlisle: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • City of Cincinnati- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Colerain Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Columbia Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Deerfield Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Delhi Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Evendale: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fairfield: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Franklin: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Goshen Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Greenhills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Green Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Hamilton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Hillsboro: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Liberty Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Madeira: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Madison Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Middletown: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Monroe: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Mason: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • New Richmond: Oct. 30, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Oxford: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Pierce Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Sharonville: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Sycamore Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Union Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • West Chester: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Wyoming: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Kentucky

  • Bellevue: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Boone County: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Cold Spring: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Covington: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Crescent Springs: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Dayton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Edgewood: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Elsmere: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Erlanger: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Florence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fort Mitchell: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fort Thomas: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fort Wright: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Independence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Ludlow: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Newport: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Park Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Southgate: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Taylor Mill: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Villa Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Walton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Wilder: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

If you have a trick or treat location and time that is not on our list, please click here to submit it. Include the location and time in the email.

Going trick-or-treating this Halloween? Click the green camera below share pictures of your costumes and Halloween decorations or upload them through our FOX19 NOW app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

