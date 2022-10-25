Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

‘I need a paramedic!’ Nurse rushes to neighbor’s aid, holds him back from burning home

Lynn Shears says she had to restrain the man from returning to the flames and his loved ones.
By Amber Jayanth and Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: The contents of this story are graphic. Discretion is advised.

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Union Township couple offered a harrowing account Tuesday of a fire the night before that killed one of their neighbors and seriously injured another.

The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way.

Lynn Shears lives behind the complex with her husband, Jim. They say the flames were so large that the rooms of their home were illuminated with a red glow coming in through their windows.

“It just kept going,” Jim said. “The sirens just kept coming.”

Before fire companies arrived, Lynn, a registered nurse, rushed to help.

“She ran, immediately ran,” Jim recalled. “Their unit was completely engulfed in flames at the time.”

Two people were inside the condo, according to Union Township Fire Chief Stan Deimling. Lynn says she helped one of them, a man who had just managed to escape.

“When I saw him, he was screaming,” Lynn said. “He was trying to get his girlfriend out, and he couldn’t. He was all black, his hair singed really bad.”

The man has burns covering his chest and black. But even badly burned, the man kept struggling beneath Lynn’s grasp, trying to get back inside the condo to rescue the woman inside. Lynn says she had to hold him down to keep him from returning to the flames.

“I wouldn’t let him go,” she said. I said, ‘No, it will be ok. They will get her.’ And he just kept weeping and screaming.”

She continued: “I was trying to hold him, but my hand was sliding, because his skin was peeling off of him. I said, ‘I need a paramedic! I need a paramedic! Where in the hell is the paramedic!?’”

The paramedics eventually arrived and transported the man to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.

The woman and a dog didn’t make it out of the fire, according to Deimling.

Fire investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire. The man who survived told his neighbors he heard an explosion before the fire and that he believed a battery had exploded.

“It’s really sad, because I know he was working so hard to get to his girlfriend,” Lynn said. “It was pretty hard to see that... that he loved her so much. I’ve been shaken up all day. I don’t want to cry, but I’m ready to.”

Investigators say it could take weeks before they learn the exact cause of the fire.

The name of the woman who died in the fire is not being released until her family is notified.

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a fire broke out in Union Township...
One person is dead and another is critically injured after a fire broke out in Union Township on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The arrest report says 32-year-old Kody Hartman was in the DORA district following the Bengals...
Man strips naked, tries fighting people at The Banks after Bengals win: Arrest report
One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

Latest News

A crash involving a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday around noon.
Deadly crash traps school bus beneath power lines in Blue Ash
Jake Wagner arrives at the Pike County Courthouse in Waverly Tuesday morning to testify against...
Pike County murder weapons hidden in cement-filled buckets
Fritz watches the media watch him during his debut to the public in Hippo Cove at the...
Q&A with Cincinnati Zoo senior keeper: How are Fritz, Fiona and family doing?
The 20-year-old Miami University student, Paul Walker Jr., admitted that he was frustrated...
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs