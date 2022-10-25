Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student was arrested after allegedly making threats to go on a “parents shooting spree” during the school’s Family Weekend.

Paul James Walker Jr., 20, is accused of posting the threat on social media on Oct. 22 while he was in his dorm room, according to Butler County court records.

The court documents say Walker Jr. admitted that he was frustrated over the congestion throughout the campus because of the number of parents attending Family Weekend.

Paul Walker Jr., 20, is accused of posting the threat on social media while he was in his dorm room, court documents read. (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

A Butler County judge set his bond at $10,000 for making terroristic threats, records show.

As part of his bond, Walker Jr. is not allowed to post on social media and must wear an electronic monitoring device, the court documents read.

He is allowed to attend class and go to work, the judge ruled.

His next court date is Oct. 27.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.