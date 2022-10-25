Pike County trial: Jake Wagner testifies second day against brother

WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jake Wagner is expected to spend another day on the witness stand testifying against his own brother in the 2016 Pike County massacre trial.

Court proceedings are underway Tuesday with only Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering’s audio available on livestream.

Jake Wagner has opted out once again of having his testimony recorded on camera, an option the judge is allowing all witnesses who testify in this capital murder case.

On Monday, Jake Wagner testified for hours as he faced his older brother, George Wagner IV, for the first time since they were arrested following their November 2018 indictments.

Jake Wagner nonchalantly described in graphic detail how his brother helped him and their father, Billy Wagner, shoot and kill eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

Prosecutors say the Wagners planned the execution-style murders for months so Jake Wagner could have sole custody of his daughter, Sophia, born in 2015 to one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden.

The other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their sons: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

During a sidebar in court Monday, Jake Wagner looked at several of the victims’ relatives in the courtroom and appeared to mouth the words: “I’m sorry.”

George Wagner IV, 31, is the first of the Wagners to face trial in the slayings.

He has pleaded guilty to 22 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder, along with his father, Billy Wagner.

Jake Wagner and his mother pleaded guilty to their roles in the massacre last year.

Their testimony against George Wagner is part of their plea deals.

George Wagner has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys pointed out that the confessions from his brother and mother prove their client didn’t kill anyone.

However, prosecutors say he conspired with his family to plan and carry out the killings.

