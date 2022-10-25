Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Rain continues tonight

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will continue to move through the Tri-State this evening with pockets of heavy rain possible. Most locations will receive less than a quarter inch of rain but it is much needed to help with the dry air, the dry ground and the allergens in the air. Rain will continue tomorrow morning as the low pressure center moves east. Wednesday will be blustery with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Skies will clear in the afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs in the mid 60s. The weekend will be mainly dry with rain possible late Sunday and into Monday. That means wet weather will be possible during Halloween so consider that when planning your costume or Trick-or-Treating plans. It will also be windy Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The arrest report says 32-year-old Kody Hartman was in the DORA district following the Bengals...
Man strips naked, tries fighting people at The Banks after Bengals win: Arrest report
One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

Latest News

Dry weather Wednesday afternoon
Rain continues tonight
Dry For Now, Rain On The Way By Tuesday Evening
Dry For Now, Rain On The Way By Tuesday Evening
Dry For Now, Rain On The Way By Tuesday Evening
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Dry For Now, Rain On The Way By Tuesday Evening