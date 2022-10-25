Rain continues tonight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will continue to move through the Tri-State this evening with pockets of heavy rain possible. Most locations will receive less than a quarter inch of rain but it is much needed to help with the dry air, the dry ground and the allergens in the air. Rain will continue tomorrow morning as the low pressure center moves east. Wednesday will be blustery with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Skies will clear in the afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs in the mid 60s. The weekend will be mainly dry with rain possible late Sunday and into Monday. That means wet weather will be possible during Halloween so consider that when planning your costume or Trick-or-Treating plans. It will also be windy Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

