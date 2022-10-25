Same East Price Hill building site of two unsolved murders exactly 1 year apart

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a year since 34-year-old Kellie Drollinger was shot in East Price Hill, and her family continues their plea for answers.

It happened on Oct. 23, 2021 on Elberon Avenue. Friends say she was at a party with around 30 people on a Saturday night when someone walked in and shot her as well as a man she was with.

EMS transported Drollinger to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release his identity.

“She deserves to have justice for what happened to her,” said Kellie’s husband, Steven Moore.

Moore says the family is in the same boat they were a year ago.

“She wasn’t doing anything wrong,” he said of her presence at the party. “She wasn’t in the wrong. Wrong place, wrong time. She ended up being a victim of someone else’s petty bull crap.”

Another person died yesterday—the anniversary of Drollinger’s death—from a shooting at the same address.

Police say 28-year-old Anthony Jamison was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

It’s unclear whether the shootings are related.

Early on 10-23-22, someone shot and killed Anthony Jamison at 808 Elberon Ave.



Almost a year before he was shot & killed, someone killed Kellie Drollinger outside of the same address.



If you have info about either homicide please call our Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 #speakup pic.twitter.com/oYiW2bmQfQ — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) October 24, 2022

Moore says Drollinger’s death has been difficult for him and the children they shared.

“She was an amazing woman. Amazing wife. Wonderful woman. She loved them kids. She was just an amazing person,” he said. “It sucks that she’s not around to watch her grow up.”

An anonymous donor put up a $20,000 reward for information in the case earlier this year.

“It gave us hope, and it just... Still not getting any answers,” Moore said. “The hope kind of goes pretty quickly when all you want to know is why and who, and the kids want to know why and who also.”

Moore hopes someone will come forward.

“People that don’t want to talk are a bunch of cowards who are hiding the person,” he said. “That’s going to keep allowing things to happen in Cincinnati until someone stands up and says this is enough.”

If you have any information on Drollinger’s or Jamison’s death, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

