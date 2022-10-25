Contests
Crash traps school bus beneath power lines in Blue Ash

The students were trapped inside for some time, but neither any students nor the bus driver was injured.
A crash involving a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday around noon.
A crash involving a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday around noon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon sent power lines across a school bus, snaring the bus in place with students inside.

No students were injured.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. at Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue, according to City of Blue Ash Communications Coordinator Rachel Murray.

A Jeep collided with a power pole at the intersection, knocking the pole into the side of a Sycamore School Bus and draping wires over top of the bus.

The bus was not damaged.

Students remained on the bus until they could be safely unloaded and transported to school.

EMS transported the Jeep driver to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Utility crews are on-scene repairing the broken pole.

Blue Ash police say the roadway will be shut down for several hours.

