Suspect arrested, victim identified in connection with shooting near UC’s campus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that severely injured one person near UC’s campus.

According to court records, Devin Bell, 24, did shoot Desco Strickland in the right leg on Monday in the 100 block of Calhoun Street around 4 a.m.

Officers at the scene say Strickland was taken to the hospital and is severely injured.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Court records show that Bell is facing one count of felonious assault.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.