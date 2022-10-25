Will P.G. Sittenfeld get new federal corruption trial? Hearing set for Dec. 5

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Will former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld get a new federal corruption trial?

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole set a Dec. 5 hearing for oral arguments from Sittenfeld’s defense team and federal prosecutors.

Sittenfeld, 38, of East Walnut Hills, has insisted since the day he was indicted all allegations were false.

Over the summer, the jury found him guilty of bribery and attempted extortion after a two-and-a-half-week trial. He was found not guilty on four other corruption-related counts.

Sittenfeld faces up to 10 years in jail for the bribery conviction and up to 20 years for the attempted extortion conviction. No sentencing date has been set yet.

Sittenfeld’s legal team recently filed motions for acquittal and a new trial. The court filings raise multiple accusations such as juror misconduct. His attorneys also maintain the evidence presented at trial didn’t prove corruption.

“Should the Court decline to dismiss Mr. Sittenfeld’s two convictions outright, it should at the least grant him a new trial,” they wrote, ticking off a list of what they contend are problems with the government’s case and how the court oversaw the trial including:

“Government’s divergence from the indictment”

“Several omissions from the court’s jury instructions”

“Clear case of juror misconduct.”

Shortly after the trial ended, Sittenfeld’s defense attorneys revealed in court filings one of the jurors made multiple posts on social media during the trial.

The juror’s posts, according to Sittenfeld’s attorneys, showed bias and called the verdicts into question, leaving “a trail of breadcrumbs to the specific case.”

The court told Sittenfeld’s attorneys and federal prosecutors about the juror shortly before the verdicts were announced on July 8, his attorneys wrote in court documents.

Immediately after the verdict was announced, the judge held an in-chambers hearing, court records state. The juror who posted on Facebook and another juror testified.

Sittenfeld’s defense attorneys wrote in court filings the juror who was questioned about her online posts gave “spurious and inconsistent” testimony.

The judge denied a defense request for a mistrial.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys asked for a forensic analysis of the juror’s electronic devices and communications.

The judge instructed the juror to preserve her electronic communications. Her social media posts, however, were later deleted, the defense wrote in court records.

An appeals court ultimately rejected Sittenfeld’s attorney’s request to have the juror’s electronic devices checked for other potential social media posts.

In court filings of their own, federal prosecutors reject all of the defense’s accusations and attempts for a new trial and/or acquittal, including allegations against the government’s case and the court itself.

“As the Sixth Circuit recognized, this issue has truly been exhausted. ‘Sittenfeld has now interviewed four jurors—fully one-third of the jury— none of whom described any discussion of external sources or information. His motion for a new trial on this basis should be denied.”

