1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, Hamilton Police Lt. Jon Richardson confirmed.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Second Street where they found three victims with gun shot wounds, Richardson explained.

One victim was dead at the scene, and the other two victims were taken to the hospital, Hamilton police said.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Hamilton Police Department asks that if anyone has information on the shooting, to contact the Investigations Division at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

