1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton

Police are investigating the scene of a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ohio that occurred on Oct....
Police are investigating the scene of a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ohio that occurred on Oct. 25, 2022.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

