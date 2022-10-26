1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

