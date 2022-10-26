1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed.
The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.