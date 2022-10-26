Contests
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash

At least one person is hospitalized.
First responders at the scene of a serious crash on Erie Avenue Wednesday night.
First responders at the scene of a serious crash on Erie Avenue Wednesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police.

Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue.

The car drove across center, spun out and hit a pole, according to a CPD spokesperson.

Firefighters removed the three people stuck in the car. At least two had to be cut out.

EMS transported at least one person to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

The driver remains missing.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

