Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police.

Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue.

The car drove across center, spun out and hit a pole, according to a CPD spokesperson.

Firefighters removed the three people stuck in the car. At least two had to be cut out.

EMS transported at least one person to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

The driver remains missing.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.