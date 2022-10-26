Contests
Biden to deliver remarks on actions to give families ‘more breathing room’

President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families with more breathing room.' (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to give remarks Wednesday from the White House on actions “to provide families with more breathing room.”

The nature of the actions were not yet disclosed by the White House.

Soaring prices has been an ongoing struggle for Americans and people around the world. In the U.S., consumer prices are up 8.2% from a year ago, the Associated Press reported.

The economic situation has been a sore spot for a White House seeking to keep Democrats in the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate as lawmakers face midterm elections a couple of weeks away.

