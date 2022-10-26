Bronson Arroyo to be inducted into Reds Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bronson Arroyo will be inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2023.

The World Series champion, accomplished musician, JTM spokesperson and cornrow aficionado brought his unique high-legged pithing windup to Cincinnati in 2006. The Reds acquired him by trading outfielder Wily Mo Peña.

Arroyo pitched in a starting role for the Reds until 2013. He had another stint in the Queen City in 2017.

Arroyo was selected as an All-Star in 2006, finishing with a 14-11 record and a 3.29 era.

He was the second starter in the 2010 playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Reds’ first playoff series since 1995. He allowed one earned run and left with the lead but the Reds lost the game.

He also started Game 2 of the infamous 2012 playoff series against the San Francisco Giants, taking a perfect game into the fifth inning and allowing just two base runners through seven scoreless. The Reds won the game 9-0. We won’t revisit the series outcome.

The inarguable highlight of his playing days, however, can be no other than that JTM commercial, which merits innumerable mentions from now until the end of time.

Arroyo ranks 6th in Reds franchise history in strikeouts and tied for 7th in games started.

He is one of only two Reds pitchers to win a Gold Glove.

Arroyo won a World Series ring as a reliver with the Boston Reds Sox during their historic 2004 title run.

He will be honored in Cincinnati during the Hall of Fame Induction Celebration on July 15 and 16, 2023.

Festivities will include pregame ceremonies and events on Saturday as well as a Sunday evening induction gala.

“We congratulate Bronson on his election and look forward to celebrating his exceptional Reds career next summer during Induction festivities. Bronson’s accomplishments, aptitude, and influence on the game and teammates will live forever in the Hall of Fame,” said Reds Hall of Fame and Museum Executive Director Rick Walls.

