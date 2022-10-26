Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati could move Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to the weekend

Data show Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrian deaths.
(pexels.com)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday will consider moving forward on an effort to safeguard Trick-or-Treating children from pedestrian crashes.

The motion asks for the City Administration to conduct a city-wide survey to gauge interest in moving Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to a weekend evening.

Cincinnati City Council member Liz Keating, the motion’s primary sponsor, notes the change will only take effect “if the community has a shared interest.”

The motion’s three co-sponsors include council members Meeka Owens, Scotty Johnson and Reggie Harris.

US Department of Transportation data over two decades preceding 2010 appears to show that Halloween is by far the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrian deaths.

A 2019 study that analyzed four decades of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data found overall pedestrian fatalities are 43 percent higher than normal on Halloween.

MORE | Halloween trick-or-treat times across Ohio, Kentucky

Moving the time to a weekend, Keating reasons, will avoid rush-hour traffic while creating a more accessible holiday for parents and guardians.

“Cincinnati has traditionally observed Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. which creates safety and visibility issues due to the earlier sunset in fall,” Keating said. “Moving the time one or two hours earlier would provide daylight and visibility for all; adding significant safety measures for our children and youth throughout the 52 neighborhoods in our city.”

The City Manager sets the official time and date of Trick-or-Treating in Cincinnati.

Halloween this year falls on a Monday.

A few Greater Cincinnati municipalities are holding their Trick-or-Treats on the preceding Saturday instead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The arrest report says 32-year-old Kody Hartman was in the DORA district following the Bengals...
Man strips naked, tries fighting people at The Banks after Bengals win: Arrest report
One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

Latest News

Police are investigating the scene of a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ohio that occurred on Oct....
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Hamilton
Jake Wagner arrives at the Pike County Courthouse in Waverly Tuesday morning to testify against...
Pike County murder weapons hidden in cement-filled buckets
Authorities recover 10 cars from the Ohio River
Authorities have recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River in the last week. Here’s why
Billie Engel, WWII Veteran
100-year-old veteran lays wreath at World War II memorial