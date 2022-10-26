Contests
Man accused of slamming, punching and kicking his dog

Jabari Watkins, 28, was arrested in connection with animal cruelty.
Jabari Watkins, 28, was arrested in connection with animal cruelty.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a Cincinnati man Tuesday after he allegedly abused his dog.

According to a complaint, Jabari Watkins, 28, slammed, punched, and kicked his American Bulldog, causing serious physical harm.

It happened at his home on Main Street, the complaint reads.

Police took him into custody and Watkins was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Jail records show that Watkins has since been released and faces one count of cruelty to animals.

