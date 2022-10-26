Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Driver dies in Brown County crash, troopers say

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash in Brown County Wednesday morning.
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash in Brown County Wednesday morning.(Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A 34-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Brian D. Heitman was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country northwest on Martin Alexander Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Martin Alexander Road and Tri-County Highway. His car then went off the right side of the road, where it hit a mailbox, a parked trailer, and a fence before coming to a final rest.

Heitman was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, OSP said.

The passenger, 39-year-old Jessica R. Sissel, was also not wearing a seatbelt but was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
The 20-year-old Miami University student, Paul Walker Jr., admitted that he was frustrated...
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring.
Family lifted up by community after daughter’s death in NKY crash

Latest News

Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore to appear in court for motion to dismiss death...
Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore to appear in court for motion to dismiss death penalty
Police are investigating the scene of a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ohio that occurred on Oct....
2 people dead, 2 injured including child after shooting in Hamilton
2 people dead, 2 injured including child after shooting in Hamilton
2 people dead, 2 injured including child after shooting in Hamilton
LIVESTREAM: Pike County massacre trial