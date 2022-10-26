Driver dies in Brown County crash, troopers say

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A 34-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Brian D. Heitman was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country northwest on Martin Alexander Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Martin Alexander Road and Tri-County Highway. His car then went off the right side of the road, where it hit a mailbox, a parked trailer, and a fence before coming to a final rest.

Heitman was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, OSP said.

The passenger, 39-year-old Jessica R. Sissel, was also not wearing a seatbelt but was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

