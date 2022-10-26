Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. The two pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges in a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie in the end of September where they were accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets.(AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.

Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. Their attorneys declined to comment about the case after the hearing.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor James Gutierrez also declined to comment, referring questions to a spokesperson.

The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominsky’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. An angry crowd at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce there were weights and fish fillets stuffed inside them.

An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.

Runyan and Cominsky were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Both were released Wednesday on personal bonds of $2,500.

The first place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
Authorities recover 10 cars from the Ohio River
Authorities have recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River in the last week. Here’s why
The 20-year-old Miami University student, Paul Walker Jr., admitted that he was frustrated...
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs

Latest News

Jurors in George Wagner IV's murder trial saw parts of a .40-caliber Glock and Colt 1911 .22...
Pike County jury sees photos of murder weapons hidden in buckets of cement
Jabari Watkins, 28, was arrested in connection with animal cruelty.
Man accused of slamming, punching and kicking his dog
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
A federal appeals court put Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on pause for now.
Legal challenge leaves student loan debt forgiveness program in limbo