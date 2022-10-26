Jake Wagner allowed to keep testifying off camera against brother, court resumes

WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Confessed Pike County killer Jake Wagner returned to the witness stand Wednesday to testify for the third day in a row against his brother, George Wagner IV.

Jake Wagner, a confessed killer of at least five people who is a co-defendant in his brother’s capital murder trial, has been allowed to testify off-camera all week. Audio also is not being provided.

That will continue after a hearing was held earlier Wednesday in light of an appeals court decision Tuesday related to on-camera testimony.

When witnesses opt-out of being recorded on the media pool livestream, only people in the courtroom can see and hear it.

Multiple other witnesses have testified on camera including both George Wagner and Jake Wagner’s ex-wives, some relatives of the Rhoden family who cried on the stand at times as they recounted painful memories of their slain loved ones, agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the deputy coroner at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office who performed autopsies on all of the victims.

Few have opted out but some have, including Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, who was the first law enforcement official on the scene the morning the victims’ bodies were found.

The elected official testified early on in the trial and told FOX19 NOW his decision to take the stand off camera was not due to any security concerns.

“It was personal reasons. That (case) affected me quite a bit because I was first on scene. It was for personal reasons. I did not want to see my face on UTube five years from now, five months from now and it would just bring back bad memories.”

On Tuesday, an appeals court ordered Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering to keep the cameras on for all witness testimony unless he holds a hearing first and certain criteria to allow off camera testimony is established:

Reasonable & substantial basis for believing public access could harm or endanger fairness of adjudication

Potential for harm outweighs benefits of public access

No reasonable options to closure

So the judge held an hour-long hearing with less than 24-hour notice Wednesday morning.

Media Jack Greiner urged the judge to keep the testimony on camera or at least provide an audio feed. He noted the high public interest in the Pike County massacre, which is Ohio’s largest and most expensive murder case to date, the judge ruled that Jake Wagner will continue to testify off camera.

The judge, however, chose to keep Jake Wagner’s testimony off camera, cited concerns for his safety as a jail/prison inmate immediately following testimony from a veteran official in the state’s prison system, Robert Horton.

Under questioning by Special Prosecutor Andy Wilson, a member of Gov. Mike DeWine’s cabinet who is a senior advisor to Criminal Justice Policy, Horton said on the stand that inmates who testify against other inmates, in particular ones who also are family members, are under heightened risk for being attacked and could even be killed.

That heightened security risk also applies to prison staff, Horton confirmed.

Wilson asked Horton: “Have you heard the phrase ‘Snitches get stitches?’”

He responded: “I have heard the phrase, yes.”

Official from state prison system, Robert Horton, now testifying about potential threats under questioning from Special Prosecuor Andy Wilson

Wilson and Jake Wagner’s attorney also argued that changing the rules now by requiring Jake Wagner to testify on camera after he’s testified off camera the last two days in a row could have a chilling effect on the rest of his testimony.

And both Jake Wagner and George Wagner’s attorneys objected in general over a variety of other concerns including their clients’ constitutional rights.

The judge said the decision to allow Jake Wagner to testify off camera applies only to him, it is ot a blanket order for other witnesses who will want to op-out.

George Wagner IV and Jake Wagner’s mother, Angela Wagner, is expected to testify against George Wagner IV next week.

Since Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner already confessed to their roles in the slaings, their testimony against George Wagner is part of their plea deals with the state.

The judge did not mention Angela Wagner’s upcoming testimony, expected next week.

This is the second time the higher court has ruled in favor of media in this capital murder trial.

On Tuesday, Jake Wagner told the jury how his brother and their dad helped him get rid of the guns and other things they used in the execution-style killings of eight people in April 2016.

He told the jury his family agreed to tell law enforcement they were all at home watching TV when the slayings happened on April 21-22, 2016.

“I believe my dad said don’t offer gains,” Wagner recalled on the stand.

Under questioning from Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa, he said he and his family never talked about the killings or his daughter’s custody, which is believed to be the motive in what has become Ohio’s biggest and most expensive murder case to date.

“No. I couldn’t without having immense guilt ...I decided to erase the memory completely.”

On Monday, Jake Wagner nonchalantly described committing crimes such as arson and theft for years with his family and talked just as calmly about gunning down most of the eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘’She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’

Prosecutors say the Wagners planned the execution-style murders for months so Jake Wagner could have sole custody of his daughter, Sophia, born in 2015 to one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19.

The other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their sons: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

During a sidebar in court Monday, Jake Wagner looked at several of the victims’ relatives in the courtroom and appeared to mouth the words: “I’m sorry.”

George Wagner IV, 31, is the first of the Wagners to go on trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to 22 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder, along with his father, Billy Wagner.

George Wagner didn’t shoot and kill anyone, but prosecutors say he can and should be convicted of aggravated murder because he conspired with his family in the planning and carrying out of the massacre.

Jake Wagner told the jury Monday that his brother was supposed to be the one who shot Chris Rhoden Sr., but he froze so Jake pulled the trigger.

Jake Wagner and his mother pleaded guilty to their roles in the massacre last year. Then, Jake Wagner led investigators to the weapons and vehicles used in the killings.

