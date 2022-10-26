Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case

The judge in Desean Brown's case will decide on the defenses' motion to exclude the death...
The judge in Desean Brown's case will decide on the defenses' motion to exclude the death penalty on Nov. 28.(WXIX)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo, we still don’t know what will happen to the man suspected of killing them.

On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to take the death penalty off the table was delayed again, according to the court hearing.

A state expert hasn’t finished the report to evaluate whether Desean Brown, the accused suspect, is seriously mentally ill as his defense claimed.

At his August trial, Brown’s lawyers filed a motion to exclude the death penalty. Now, the judge in the case will make a decision on the motion on Nov. 28.

In Dec. 2020, Nyteisha’s body was found near the Purple People Bridge, and prosecutors believe that Nylo’s body was dumped in the Ohio River.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner, Nyteisha died from stab wounds. Nylo’s body still hasn’t been found.

Brown faces the death penalty with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of abuse of a corpse, and one count of tampering with evidence.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
Authorities recover 10 cars from the Ohio River
Authorities have recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River in the last week. Here’s why
The 20-year-old Miami University student, Paul Walker Jr., admitted that he was frustrated...
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs

Latest News

A State Exhibit shows the items that were found in a bucket filled with concrete and immersed...
Pike County jury sees photos of murder weapons hidden in cement-filled buckets
Ernest Smith Sr.
Registered sex offender arrested again in Clermont County
Police are investigating the scene of a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ohio that occurred on Oct....
2 people dead, 2 injured including child after shooting in Hamilton
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo throws during the first inning of the team's...
Bronson Arroyo to be inducted into Reds Hall of Fame