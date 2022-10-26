Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo, we still don’t know what will happen to the man suspected of killing them.

On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to take the death penalty off the table was delayed again, according to the court hearing.

A state expert hasn’t finished the report to evaluate whether Desean Brown, the accused suspect, is seriously mentally ill as his defense claimed.

At his August trial, Brown’s lawyers filed a motion to exclude the death penalty. Now, the judge in the case will make a decision on the motion on Nov. 28.

In Dec. 2020, Nyteisha’s body was found near the Purple People Bridge, and prosecutors believe that Nylo’s body was dumped in the Ohio River.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner, Nyteisha died from stab wounds. Nylo’s body still hasn’t been found.

Brown faces the death penalty with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of abuse of a corpse, and one count of tampering with evidence.

