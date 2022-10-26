Contests
Norwood man arrested, faces child sex charges after police find 18 videos with minor, court records show

Gregory Maue, 51, was arrested Tuesday after police say they found 18 videos of him engaging in...
Gregory Maue, 51, was arrested Tuesday after police say they found 18 videos of him engaging in sexual activity with a minor.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police arrested a Norwood man Tuesday on child sex charges stemming from videos police found in September.

Court documents say that on September 15, police executed a search warrant to collect information from an SD card that contained 18 videos of Gregory Maue, 51, engaging in sexual acts with a minor at his home on Forest Avenue.

It is unclear what led up to the incidents.

Jail records show he is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center without bond.

Maue is facing three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

