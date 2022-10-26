Contests
Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers

Police are looking for a man who attacked workers at a fast food restaurant in Georgia. (Credit: Waynesboro Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN) - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect is seen reaching through the window and throwing several objects.

He is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea and dumping them on the floor and the workers.

Police did not identify the fast food restaurant where the incident took place.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8030.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

