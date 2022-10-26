Registered sex offender arrested again in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Clermont County deputies arrested a registered sex offender Tuesday for the third time in five years after he violated his probation and failed to file a notice for change of address, the sheriff’s office said.

Ernest Smith Sr., 51, had to register as a Tier I sex offender after he pleaded guilty in 2018 and 2020 for voyeurism, according to court documents.

Captain Greg Moran with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says Smith’s last known address is on Main Street in Newtonsville but he was arrested on Parker Road in Goshen Township about 10 minutes away from Main Street.

Since Smith is a registered sex offender, he is required to report his address.

Court documents say Smith was caught on home surveillance looking into a young girl’s bedroom window while touching himself in October 2018. He was found guilty of fifth-degree felony charges for voyeurism and possession of criminal tools.

He was released from jail in March 2019 and was convicted in 2020 after a Clermont County resident caught him walking around his property.

Capt. Moran says Smith was arrested again Tuesday and is held at the Clermont County Detention Center without bond.

He will be back in court for sentencing on November 3.

