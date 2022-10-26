Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Registered sex offender arrested again in Clermont County

Ernest Smith Sr.
Ernest Smith Sr.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Clermont County deputies arrested a registered sex offender Tuesday for the third time in five years after he violated his probation and failed to file a notice for change of address, the sheriff’s office said.

Ernest Smith Sr., 51, had to register as a Tier I sex offender after he pleaded guilty in 2018 and 2020 for voyeurism, according to court documents.

Captain Greg Moran with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says Smith’s last known address is on Main Street in Newtonsville but he was arrested on Parker Road in Goshen Township about 10 minutes away from Main Street.

Since Smith is a registered sex offender, he is required to report his address.

Court documents say Smith was caught on home surveillance looking into a young girl’s bedroom window while touching himself in October 2018. He was found guilty of fifth-degree felony charges for voyeurism and possession of criminal tools.

He was released from jail in March 2019 and was convicted in 2020 after a Clermont County resident caught him walking around his property.

Capt. Moran says Smith was arrested again Tuesday and is held at the Clermont County Detention Center without bond.

He will be back in court for sentencing on November 3.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
Authorities recover 10 cars from the Ohio River
Authorities have recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River in the last week. Here’s why
The 20-year-old Miami University student, Paul Walker Jr., admitted that he was frustrated...
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs

Latest News

A State Exhibit shows the items that were found in a bucket filled with concrete and immersed...
Pike County jury sees photos of murder weapons hidden in cement-filled buckets
The judge in Desean Brown's case will decide on the defenses' motion to exclude the death...
Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case
Police are investigating the scene of a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ohio that occurred on Oct....
2 people dead, 2 injured including child after shooting in Hamilton
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo throws during the first inning of the team's...
Bronson Arroyo to be inducted into Reds Hall of Fame