Second largest pickleball facility in nation to open in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -The second-largest pickleball facility in the nation is coming to West Chester.

The Pickle Lodge will be located where Court Yard Sportsplex used to be on 7373 Kingsgate Way.

The facility, scheduled to open in early 2023, will include:

A cushioned playing surface

State-of-the-art LED lighting

A bar

Restaurant

A space for corporate and/or other events

It will have 17 indoor courts and five outdoor courts, and they will host everything from lessons to national-level tournaments.

They partnered with Phoenix Architecture on the building design and Kiesland Development Services on general contracting.

The company will roll out the opening in phases. Phase one is scheduled to open in early 2023. The other phases will including the opening of the grandstand-style seating for Championship Court, a mezzanine overlooking the courts, outdoor courts and bar, and a restaurant.

The Pickleball Lounge and real estate investment firm, withco, signed a 5-lease with the option to buy the property after five years.

“We are bringing something to Cincinnati that does not exist. The highest level of play on fully dedicated courts paired with an entertainment experience that will give players the space to gather, relax, and have a bite and a drink after playing,” Co-owner of The Pickle Lodge Joe Frank said.

The Pickleball Lounge is seeking a investors to finalize the full build-out, and restaurant partners for The Pickle Lodge’s food offering. Those interested can email the team at info@thepicklelodge.com

