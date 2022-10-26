Showers end, but blustery and chilly conditions continue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few lingering showers and even some drizzle will continue into the early afternoon, but drier air moves in and will keep things blustery with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. The winds coupled with mostly cloudy skies will only keep highs in the afternoon in the mid 50s.

Clouds will move out late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with overnight lows dipping down into the mid 30s with areas of patchy frost possible in river valleys.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Warmer air arrives Saturday with filtered sunshine before rain chances increase Sunday evening. Expect the rain showers Sunday night into early Monday morning, but for Halloween Monday, only a few showers will be possible and won’t be a washout for trick-or-treat goers.

Highs early next week go back in the upper 60s and low 70s with a dry start to November, though rain arrives once again for the latter half of next week.

