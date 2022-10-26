Some Duke Energy customers to qualify for one-time $500 credit

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?

This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit.

To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or older and have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.

Customers must also receive natural gas service from Duke Energy Ohio and have an account registered in their name.

“We know that higher bills can be a hardship for many and we want to connect our customers with financial assistance and resources to help,” Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky said.

Local Ohio agencies are working with Duke to assist low-income customers to determine eligibility and distribution of funds.

Customers 65 and older needing assistance paying an energy bill should contact one of the following:

Council on Aging: 513-721-1025

Clermont Senior Services: 513-536-4004

For more information, customers can visit Duke Energy’s website and click Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.