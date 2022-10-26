Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court.

Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a gun at two victims and demanding money from the cash register, court documents explained. Taking the money with him, Williams jumped into a silver hatchback and fled the scene.

Later that night, a Ft. Wright Police Officer located a vehicle that matched the description of Williams’ at an End Of The Line Liquors store, a complaint said. The officer ran the tags and found that the vehicle was stolen out of Lexington, Kentucky.

A male suspect that looked like Williams, walked out of the store with a female subject where they saw Ft. Wright police. The officer told the suspect to stop, but fled by foot, the complaint explained.

As multiple police agencies chased the suspect through the woods, Williams was later apprehended by a Covington Police K9, court documents said.

At the time of his arrest, Williams was wearing the same shoes and sweatshirt as the robber of the liquor store, police said.

In addition, officers found a handgun that matched the same gun of the robber and a large amount of cash in the purse of the female subject that was with Williams, police added.

It is unknown when Williams will appear in court next.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.