Current, former players heap praise on UC’s Fickell after record-breaking win: WATCH

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell is now the winningest coach in program history.

The Bearcats’ win against the SMU Mustangs Saturday at Nippert Stadium gave Fickell his 54th win, passing Rick Minter for most wins all-time.

Minter earned his 53 wins across ten seasons as head coach. Fickell beat that record in fewer than six seasons.

Former players and coaches lavished praise on Fickell in a video UC Football tweeted on Tuesday.

Fickell came in at a tumultuous point for the program. Former head coach Tommy Tuberville had just left after five years that proved largely middling and occasionally disastrous. Fickell’s hiring as an in-state, defensive-minded coach in the mold of former Ohio State Head Coach Jim Tressel struck many as a safe choice, if not an inspiring one.

But Fickell proved the doubters wrong. After the 2017 season, Fickell’s first, in which the Bearcats finished 4-8, Fickell has since gone 50-8.

“Everything this program needed, Coach Fickell was,” said UC Punter Mason Fletcher. “And I think a lot of people were a little nervous and hesitant at the start, but he’s been everything for this program and more.”

Fickell was the consensus national coach of the year in 2021 after leading the Bearcats to a second consecutive American Athletic Conference Championship and UC’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Cincinnati has finished in the Top 25 for four straight years with final rankings of No. 8 in 2020 and No. 4 in 2021.

More, since Fickell arrived, Cincinnati football has had a 100-percent graduation rate for players that stay at least four years.

“He’s extremely important,” UC Safety Ja’Von Hicks said. “[W]e’re behind him no matter what, the way he leads this program and, like, he’s such a great leader and such a great coach.”

