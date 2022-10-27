16-year-old guilty of attempted murder after firing at car in Covington: VIDEO

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty this week to attempted murder in a Covington incident last year.

Marsean Wiley was charged as an adult in Kenton County.

He is currently in the juvenile detention facility but will be moved to an adult facility once he turns 18.

It happened in November when Wiley shot at two people in a car. Neither was hurt.

Court documents show Wiley and friends were outside the Covington Little Caesars at the time.

The 911 caller referenced several boys, possibly as many as 10, running around.

“This is an example of why juveniles shouldn’t be running the streets armed with handguns,” said Kenton County Commonwealth’s Rob Sanders.

Just prior to the incident, surveillance footage shows a teenage girl backing out of a parking space to leave, but Wiley goes after the car.

“The vehicle went through him, bumped him out of the way,” Sanders said. “He took offense to that, took out a hand gun and started shooting at this vehicle as it left the parking lot.”

Sanders says it was only “by the grace of God” there weren’t two dead victims or more.

“Madison Avenue is a very busy street with a number of cars going up and down,” Sanders said. “Anyone could’ve caught one of these bullets at they went past.”

Officers found four shell casings at the scene.

Despite Wiley’s plea, Sanders says investigators still don’t know the motive behind the attack.

“Some of the juveniles with Mr. Wiley appeared to be flashing gang symbols at the male in the car, but we don’t know if anyone is actually gang affiliated.”

Sanders’ office is recommending a 10-year sentence. His final sentencing will be next month.

