30-year-old man charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old southeastern Indiana man is accused of raping a child 12 years old or younger, court records show.

Devyn Farmer of West Harrison was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory placed Farmer on a “hold” without bond until Farmer appears for arraignment at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Court records state it allegedly happened on or about Oct. 27, 2018.

The charges were filed based on the victim’s disclosure, medical documentation and the suspect’s statement, police wrote in court records.

Further details were not immediately available.

