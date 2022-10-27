Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Average long term mortgage rates jump above 7% this week

A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from 6.94% last week.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a direct result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from 6.94% last week. The last time the average rate was above 7% was April 2002, a time when the U.S. was still reeling from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but six years away from the 2008 housing market collapse that triggered the Great Recession.

Last year at this time, rates on a 30-year mortgage averaged 3.14%.

The Fed has raised rates five times this year, including three consecutive 0.75 percentage point increases that have brought its key short-term borrowing rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since 2008. At their last meeting in late September, Fed officials projected that by early next year they would raise their key rate to roughly 4.5%.

___

Alex Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities recover 10 cars from the Ohio River
Authorities have recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River in the last week. Here’s why
Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A State Exhibit shows the items that were found in a bucket filled with concrete and immersed...
Pike County jury sees photos of murder weapons hidden in cement-filled buckets
A crash involving a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday around noon.
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

Latest News

A water rescue is underway right now in Butler County after a fleeing suspect jumped into a...
Search underway for fleeing suspect last seen jumping in Butler County pond
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's...
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10
An Amber Alert was issued in Pennsylvania for Zoe Moss, 6. The suspect in the abduction is...
Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old